Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
12579290

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12579290
  2. 12579290
  3. 12579290
  4. 12579290
  5. 12579290
  6. 12579290
  7. 12579290
  8. 12579290
  9. 12579290
  10. 12579290
  11. 12579290
  12. 12579290
  13. 12579290
  14. 12579290
  15. 12579290
  16. 12579290
  17. 12579290
  18. 12579290
  19. 12579290
  20. 12579290
  21. 12579290
  22. 12579290
  23. 12579290
  24. 12579290
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN WDCTG4GB5GJ229229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 RAM 1500 ST 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250