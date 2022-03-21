Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Altima

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8817845
  2. 8817845
  3. 8817845
  4. 8817845
  5. 8817845
  6. 8817845
  7. 8817845
  8. 8817845
  9. 8817845
  10. 8817845
  11. 8817845
  12. 8817845
  13. 8817845
  14. 8817845
  15. 8817845
  16. 8817845
  17. 8817845
  18. 8817845
  19. 8817845
  20. 8817845
  21. 8817845
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8817845
  • Stock #: 248719
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3GN338052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. NO REVERSE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.TRANSMISSION PROBLEM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Ford F-350 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford E-250 Econ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory