North Toronto Auction
2016 Nissan Altima
Used
- Listing ID: 8817845
- Stock #: 248719
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP3GN338052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. NO REVERSE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.TRANSMISSION PROBLEM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
