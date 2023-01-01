Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Nissan Juke

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

2016 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9742936
  Stock #: 254704
  VIN: JN8AF5MR8GT600920

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour YEL
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.GLASS RECORD FOUND FOR $128 & $128.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

