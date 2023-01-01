Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9647185
  • Stock #: 254266
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM2GC627810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
