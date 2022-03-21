Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

155,530 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8722295
  2. 8722295
  3. 8722295
  4. 8722295
  5. 8722295
  6. 8722295
  7. 8722295
  8. 8722295
  9. 8722295
  10. 8722295
  11. 8722295
  12. 8722295
  13. 8722295
  14. 8722295
  15. 8722295
  16. 8722295
  17. 8722295
  18. 8722295
  19. 8722295
  20. 8722295
  21. 8722295
  22. 8722295
  23. 8722295
  24. 8722295
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,530KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8722295
  • Stock #: 16-05743JB
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC805743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-05743JB
  • Mileage 155,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Drive in style and confidence with this 2016 Nissan Rogue SV finished in a Grey exterior ! Step inside and be amazed at the amount of space for you and your passengers along with a huge cargo space in the back! Never feel cold again as it comes equipped with front heated seats to keep you warm on those chilly days ! Includes heated seats, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2015 Toyota Camry HY...
 96,339 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 122,234 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 40,825 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory