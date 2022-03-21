2016 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 5 , 5 3 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8722295

8722295 Stock #: 16-05743JB

16-05743JB VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC805743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 155,530 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

