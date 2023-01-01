Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

97,550 KM

Details Description Features

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

!! LOW KM'S !! | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CONDITION | CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

!! LOW KM'S !! | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CONDITION | CRUISE CONTROL

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9711463
  2. 9711463
  3. 9711463
  4. 9711463
  5. 9711463
  6. 9711463
  7. 9711463
  8. 9711463
  9. 9711463
  10. 9711463
  11. 9711463
  12. 9711463
  13. 9711463
  14. 9711463
  15. 9711463
  16. 9711463
  17. 9711463
  18. 9711463
  19. 9711463
  20. 9711463
  21. 9711463
  22. 9711463
  23. 9711463
  24. 9711463
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
97,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711463
  • Stock #: 16-12499T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16-12499T
  • Mileage 97,550 KM

Vehicle Description

A very popular SUV has just landed on our lot! This 2016 Nissan Rogue S comes in a black paint finish and black cloth interior, and is sure to check off a lot of boxes! This well kept base model makes for a great and affordable SUV! Includes voice commands, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Exterior

Roof Rails

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 42,909 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX B...
 104,810 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V LX B...
 18,949 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory