ENGINE LIGHT ON. BLINKING. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2016 RAM 1500

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1C6RR7YT3GS334937

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

2016 RAM 1500