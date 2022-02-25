Menu
2016 RAM 1500

106,562 KM

Details Features

$31,386

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

SLT

Location

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

106,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8368566
  • Stock #: 11043UQ
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM8GS407476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 11043UQ
  • Mileage 106,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

