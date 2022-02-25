Menu
2016 RAM 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8435190
  Stock #: 902375
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT2GG338431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902375
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN CONCORD ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-Engine-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System)-Traction,Radio: AM-FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

