2016 RAM 1500
Used
- Listing ID: 8435190
- Stock #: 902375
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT2GG338431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN CONCORD ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-Engine-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System)-Traction,Radio: AM-FM
