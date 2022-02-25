$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2016 RAM 1500
2016 RAM 1500
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8435196
- Stock #: 902376
- VIN: 1C6RR7VM2GS405557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 902376
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN CONCORD ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5