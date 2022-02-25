Menu
2016 RAM 1500

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  • Listing ID: 8435196
  • Stock #: 902376
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM2GS405557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902376
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN CONCORD ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.ENGINE PROBLEMS-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS.ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

