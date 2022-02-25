$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435196

8435196 Stock #: 902376

902376 VIN: 1C6RR7VM2GS405557

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 902376

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: ABS (Anti Lock Brake System)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.