2016 RAM 1500

134,073 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST | BLUETOOTH | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER | CRUISE CONTROL

2016 RAM 1500

ST | BLUETOOTH | SATILITE RADIO | CD PLAYER | CRUISE CONTROL

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

134,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9468747
  Stock #: 16-96305

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 134,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Style, smarts, strength and attitude, its got it all! This 2016 Ram 1500 is finished in a metallic black exterior and complimented with a grey cloth interior! Teamed up with 4X4 and this truck is ready to take on any task, big or small! Includes voice commands, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, in-floor storage, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

