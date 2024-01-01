Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE.

2016 Subaru Legacy

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R PREMIU

Watch This Vehicle
12002308

2016 Subaru Legacy

3.6R PREMIU

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 4S3BNFD65G3063258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2020 Honda Civic EX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R PREMIU for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Subaru Legacy 3.6R PREMIU 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Jeep Compass Sport 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Legacy