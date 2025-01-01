Menu
Account
Sign In
FINANCIAL REPO.

2016 Subaru Outback

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premi

Watch This Vehicle
12641577

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premi

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12641577
  2. 12641577
  3. 12641577
  4. 12641577
  5. 12641577
  6. 12641577
  7. 12641577
  8. 12641577
  9. 12641577
  10. 12641577
  11. 12641577
  12. 12641577
  13. 12641577
  14. 12641577
  15. 12641577
  16. 12641577
  17. 12641577
  18. 12641577
  19. 12641577
  20. 12641577
  21. 12641577
  22. 12641577
  23. 12641577
  24. 12641577
  25. 12641577
  26. 12641577
  27. 12641577
  28. 12641577
  29. 12641577
  30. 12641577
  31. 12641577
  32. 12641577
  33. 12641577
  34. 12641577
  35. 12641577
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 4S4BSCDC2G3202707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Honda CR-V EXL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Honda CR-V EXL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 GMC Terrain SLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Taurus Police Inte for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Ford Taurus Police Inte 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Subaru Outback