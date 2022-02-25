$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
Used
- Listing ID: 8419128
- Stock #: 247064
- VIN: JF1VA1G62G9831191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
MASTER CAUTION LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
