2016 Toyota Prius

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2016 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8630783
  Stock #: 248069
  VIN: JTDKARFU7G3525683

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 248069
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BSM LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

