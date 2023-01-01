$34,900+ tax & licensing
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Limited 4x4 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | DUAL CLIMATE | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | TOW HITCH
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,535 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Roof Rails
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
