2016 Toyota Tacoma

121,535 KM

Details

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited 4x4 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | DUAL CLIMATE | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | TOW HITCH

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Limited 4x4 | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | DUAL CLIMATE | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | TOW HITCH

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

121,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711460
  • Stock #: 16-12499JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Rugged an reliable are the two words that come to mind when we think of the Toyota Tacoma! This model is shown in a sporty metallic blue paint with a brown leather interior, making for a very rare and unique colour combo! Powered by a 3.5L V6, this truck is begging to be your workhorse! This midsize pickup includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, heated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

