2016 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 5 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9711460

9711460 Stock #: 16-12499JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 121,535 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.