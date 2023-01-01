Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10344624
  • Stock #: 258070
  • VIN: 3VW5S7AJ0GM275999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

