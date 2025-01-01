Menu
TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEED SSUSBTANTIAL REPAIRS.

2017 Audi A3

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A3

Premium

12432856

2017 Audi A3

Premium

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN WAUB8GFF6H1009200

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

TRANSMISSION PROBLEMS-NEED SSUSBTANTIAL REPAIRS.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Audi A3