2017 Audi Q3

80,521 KM

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Audi Q3

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T Komfort |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS |

2017 Audi Q3

2.0T Komfort |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10036086
  • Stock #: 17-12160JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-12160JB
  • Mileage 80,521 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Audi Q3 is a compact luxury crossover SUV that offers a combination of stylish design, sporty performance, and a range of advanced features. Featured in a glacier white exterior. As part of Audi's renowned Q family, the Q3 combines elegance and versatility, making it suitable for both urban environments and weekend adventures.

Exterior-wise, the 2017 Q3 boasts a sleek and athletic profile, characterized by Audi's signature Singleframe grille, LED daytime running lights, and striking lines that give it a distinct presence on the road. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in tight spaces, while still offering ample interior space for passengers and cargo. Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, USB ports, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

