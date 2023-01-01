$25,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q3
2.0T Komfort |PANORAMIC SUNROOF| AWD | LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED SEATS |
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 17-12160JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Exterior-wise, the 2017 Q3 boasts a sleek and athletic profile, characterized by Audi's signature Singleframe grille, LED daytime running lights, and striking lines that give it a distinct presence on the road. Its compact dimensions make it easy to maneuver in tight spaces, while still offering ample interior space for passengers and cargo. Includes voice commands, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a panoramic sunroof, USB ports, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
