Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE TPMS.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12770789

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12770789
  2. 12770789
  3. 12770789
  4. 12770789
  5. 12770789
  6. 12770789
  7. 12770789
  8. 12770789
  9. 12770789
  10. 12770789
  11. 12770789
  12. 12770789
  13. 12770789
  14. 12770789
  15. 12770789
  16. 12770789
  17. 12770789
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3G1BC5SM3HS510644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE TPMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Chevrolet Cruze