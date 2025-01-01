$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LS
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3G1BC5SM3HS510644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLU
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE TPMS.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
2017 Chevrolet Cruze