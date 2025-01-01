Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12971688

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12971688
  2. 12971688
  3. 12971688
  4. 12971688
  5. 12971688
  6. 12971688
  7. 12971688
  8. 12971688
  9. 12971688
  10. 12971688
  11. 12971688
  12. 12971688
  13. 12971688
  14. 12971688
  15. 12971688
  16. 12971688
  17. 12971688
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3G1BE5SM7HS595224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Audi Q7 3.6 Quattro for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Audi Q7 3.6 Quattro 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic DX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2007 Honda Civic DX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 HE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 HE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Chevrolet Cruze