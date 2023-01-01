Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

155,434 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

LS | BLUETOOTH | SATELITE RADIO | BACKUP CAMERA |

LS | BLUETOOTH | SATELITE RADIO | BACKUP CAMERA |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

155,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9456973
  Stock #: 17-94816JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Lets find new roads with this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS, comes finished in a black exterior and a black cloth interor! A 2.4L 4 cylinder offers impressive fuel economy ratings, with a highway fuel rating of 8.3L /100Kms! An AWD system that can tackle any weather that's thrown at this 5 seater SUV. Includes voice commands, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Split Folder Rear Seats
AWD
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

