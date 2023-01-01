2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 5 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9468753

9468753 Stock #: 17-70283JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,502 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.