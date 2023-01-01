Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

55,502 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | !! LOW KM'S !! | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | !! LOW KM'S !! | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9468753
  Stock #: 17-70283JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,502 KM

Vehicle Description

Lets find new roads with this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS, comes finished in a sharp silver metallic exterior and a black cloth interior! A 2.4L 4 cylinder offers impressive fuel economy ratings, with a highway fuel rating of 8.3L /100Kms! An AWD system that can tackle any weather that's thrown at this 5 seater SUV. Includes voice commands, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

