2017 Chevrolet Malibu

98,488 KM

$20,956

+ tax & licensing
$20,956

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier POWERED SUNROOF | CLEAN CARFAX

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier POWERED SUNROOF | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,956

+ taxes & licensing

98,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9206872
  Stock #: 11215UQ
  VIN: 1G1ZH5SXXHF247521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 11215UQ
  • Mileage 98,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!





Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed.



Premier 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged FWD 9-Speed Automatic

Black

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

