$20,956
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier POWERED SUNROOF | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
98,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9206872
- Stock #: 11215UQ
- VIN: 1G1ZH5SXXHF247521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed.
Premier 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged FWD 9-Speed Automatic
Black
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
