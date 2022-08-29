Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 9064741
$CALL

Used
  Listing ID: 9064741
  Stock #: 250336
  VIN: 1GNKVGKD1HJ144429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.EXTRA TIRES IN BACK.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

