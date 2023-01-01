$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
57,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10014045
- Stock #: 47214AU
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG9HR532551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 57,471 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
