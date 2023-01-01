2017 Chrysler Pacifica

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 4 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10014045

10014045 Stock #: 47214AU

47214AU VIN: 2C4RC1GG9HR532551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 57,471 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.