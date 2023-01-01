Menu
2017 Dodge Charger

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Police

Police

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10497279
  • Stock #: 258945
  • VIN: 2C3CDXKT5HH632487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

