2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
81,752KM
Used
- Stock #: 17-75223PC
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,752 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
