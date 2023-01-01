Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,752 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 10281495
  2. 10281495
  3. 10281495
  4. 10281495
  5. 10281495
  6. 10281495
  7. 10281495
  8. 10281495
  9. 10281495
  10. 10281495
  11. 10281495
  12. 10281495
  13. 10281495
  14. 10281495
  15. 10281495
  16. 10281495
  17. 10281495
  18. 10281495
  19. 10281495
  20. 10281495
  21. 10281495
  22. 10281495
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10281495
  • Stock #: 17-75223PC

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-75223PC
  • Mileage 81,752 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Roof Rack
tinted windows
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Power Brake
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2014 Nissan Rogue SV
 58,883 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 54,036 KM
$24,800 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra P...
 82,607 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory