Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10223697
  2. 10223697
  3. 10223697
  4. 10223697
  5. 10223697
  6. 10223697
  7. 10223697
  8. 10223697
  9. 10223697
  10. 10223697
  11. 10223697
  12. 10223697
  13. 10223697
  14. 10223697
  15. 10223697
  16. 10223697
  17. 10223697
  18. 10223697
  19. 10223697
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10223697
  • Stock #: 257822
  • VIN: 3C4PDDCG6HT703197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 257822
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP -. ENGINE LIGHT ON. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 Dodge Journey SXT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Ford E-250 Econ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory