2017 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

2017 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10435479
  • Stock #: 258463
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3HT677878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 258463
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

