2017 Dodge Journey

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Crossroad

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10441116
  • Stock #: 256312
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG3HT634852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256312
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Email North Toronto Auction

