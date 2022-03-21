Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

35,529 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE | LOW KM | HEATED MIRRORS | DUAL-ZONE AC |

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE | LOW KM | HEATED MIRRORS | DUAL-ZONE AC |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

35,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8722292
  Stock #: 17-03468JB
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB2HT603468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Start new journies with our newly acquired 2015 Dodge Journey ! Finished in a white exterior complemented by a black interior, this Dodge Journey is ready to hit the road! Includes heated mirrors, A/C, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Telescopic Steering
Split Folder Rear Seats
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

