Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 7 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10132635

10132635 Stock #: 17-29318JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,702 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4x4 Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.