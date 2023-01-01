Menu
2017 Ford Escape

88,702 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

S | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | A USB | AUTO START/STOP | AWD

2017 Ford Escape

S | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLUETOOTH | A USB | AUTO START/STOP | AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

88,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10132635
  • Stock #: 17-29318JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Ford Escape. This compact SUV combines dynamic performance, versatile functionality, and modern features to enhance your everyday adventures. Includes voice commands, a backup camera, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, split-folding rear seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*


Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

