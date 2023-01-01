$24,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
54,036KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,036 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Power Tailgate
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Remote Starter
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Security
Anti-Theft
Comfort
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Gasoline Fuel
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
