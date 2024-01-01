$18,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
86,621KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17-79673JB
- Mileage 86,621 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Ford Escape