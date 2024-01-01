Menu
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Innisfil, ON

2017 Ford Escape

86,621 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

86,621KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-79673JB
  • Mileage 86,621 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Convenience

Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Ford Escape