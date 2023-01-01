Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10162929
  2. 10162929
  3. 10162929
  4. 10162929
  5. 10162929
  6. 10162929
  7. 10162929
  8. 10162929
  9. 10162929
  10. 10162929
  11. 10162929
  12. 10162929
  13. 10162929
  14. 10162929
  15. 10162929
  16. 10162929
  17. 10162929
  18. 10162929
  19. 10162929
  20. 10162929
  21. 10162929
  22. 10162929
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162929
  • Stock #: 257182
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR2HGD08376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. STRUCUTRAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2016 Dodge Charger P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Charger P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 MVI CANADA MINI...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory