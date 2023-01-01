Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10396287
  2. 10396287
  3. 10396287
  4. 10396287
  5. 10396287
  6. 10396287
  7. 10396287
  8. 10396287
  9. 10396287
  10. 10396287
  11. 10396287
  12. 10396287
  13. 10396287
  14. 10396287
  15. 10396287
  16. 10396287
  17. 10396287
  18. 10396287
  19. 10396287
  20. 10396287
  21. 10396287
  22. 10396287
  23. 10396287
  24. 10396287
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396287
  • Stock #: 258220
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR9HGC63730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION. DAMAGE. OIL CHANGE REQUIRED LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2010 Ford Ranger SUP...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory