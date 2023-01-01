Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

35,488 KM

Details Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605501
  • Stock #: 17-34846JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17-34846JB
  • Mileage 35,488 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Heated leather seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Keyless Start

Additional Features

4x4
Driver Electric Seats
Passenger Electric Seats
Fog Lights.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

