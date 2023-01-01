$32,900+ tax & licensing
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
35,488KM
Used
- Stock #: 17-34846JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,488 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Heated leather seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Additional Features
4x4
Driver Electric Seats
Passenger Electric Seats
Fog Lights.
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3