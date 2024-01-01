Menu
TPMS LIGHT ON.

2017 Ford Explorer

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FM5K7D86HGB17010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Ford Explorer