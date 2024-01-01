$19,986+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$19,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 165,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash adventure with the 2017 Ford Explorer Sport, a sleek and powerful SUV designed to elevate every drive. Equipped with a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, it delivers an impressive 365 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, ensuring thrilling performance on highways and backroads alike. The Sport trim features a bold, athletic design with unique blacked-out accents, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a confident stance. Inside, enjoy a refined cabin with premium leather-trimmed seating, advanced technology like SYNC 3 with an intuitive touchscreen, and a spacious interior offering seating for up to seven. With intelligent 4WD and a Terrain Management System, the Explorer Sport is ready for any challenge, making it the perfect combination of capability, style, and comfort.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
705-242-2883