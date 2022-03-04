Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8570876
  2. 8570876
  3. 8570876
  4. 8570876
  5. 8570876
  6. 8570876
  7. 8570876
  8. 8570876
  9. 8570876
  10. 8570876
  11. 8570876
  12. 8570876
  13. 8570876
  14. 8570876
  15. 8570876
  16. 8570876
  17. 8570876
  18. 8570876
  19. 8570876
  20. 8570876
  21. 8570876
  22. 8570876
  23. 8570876
  24. 8570876
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8570876
  • Stock #: 247763
  • VIN: 1FM5K8AR1HGA64011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL ALTERATION.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2007 Cadillac Escala...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory