2017 Ford Explorer

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  Listing ID: 9379741
  Stock #: 252847
  VIN: 1FM5K8AR5HGD08372

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

