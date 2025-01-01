Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2017 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12168948

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 1FTFX1EF7HFC63586

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
