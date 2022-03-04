2017 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 2 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8581766

8581766 Stock #: 17-31171JB

17-31171JB VIN: 3FA6P0H72HR331171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Convenience Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Additional Features Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.