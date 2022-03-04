Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Fusion

104,299 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

| HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

| HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | SATELLITE RADIO |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 8581766
  2. 8581766
  3. 8581766
  4. 8581766
  5. 8581766
  6. 8581766
  7. 8581766
  8. 8581766
  9. 8581766
  10. 8581766
  11. 8581766
  12. 8581766
  13. 8581766
  14. 8581766
  15. 8581766
  16. 8581766
  17. 8581766
  18. 8581766
  19. 8581766
  20. 8581766
  21. 8581766
  22. 8581766
  23. 8581766
  24. 8581766
  25. 8581766
  26. 8581766
  27. 8581766
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

104,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8581766
  • Stock #: 17-31171JB
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H72HR331171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an awesome sedan? This Fusion is your solution! This 2017 Ford Fusion SE comes finished in a White exterior and sporty wheels combined with a luxurious yet practical interior that is super comfy! With a 2.5L engine and 6-speed automatic transmission you will have plenty of power when needed and a smooth ride wherever you go ! Enjoy music and stay connected with SiriusXM and Bluetooth ! Includes blind-spot monitoring, voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated leather seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, A/C, a sunroof, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



he Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 89,835 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 54,971 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 2500...
 67,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory