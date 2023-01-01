Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Fusion

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9506314
  2. 9506314
  3. 9506314
  4. 9506314
  5. 9506314
  6. 9506314
  7. 9506314
  8. 9506314
  9. 9506314
  10. 9506314
  11. 9506314
  12. 9506314
  13. 9506314
  14. 9506314
  15. 9506314
  16. 9506314
  17. 9506314
  18. 9506314
  19. 9506314
  20. 9506314
  21. 9506314
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9506314
  • Stock #: 253501
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H73HR239146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 Ford Fusion SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Ram 1500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory