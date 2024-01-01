Menu
FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. GVWR:3901KG.

2017 Ford Transit 150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit 150

2017 Ford Transit 150

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FTYE2CM1HKB26902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. GVWR:3901KG.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2017 Ford Transit 150