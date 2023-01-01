Menu
Account
Sign In
ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. FORMER US VEHICLE: ARIZONA

2017 GMC Savana

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Savana

G2500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Savana

G2500

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10669263
  2. 10669263
  3. 10669263
  4. 10669263
  5. 10669263
  6. 10669263
  7. 10669263
  8. 10669263
  9. 10669263
  10. 10669263
  11. 10669263
  12. 10669263
  13. 10669263
  14. 10669263
  15. 10669263
  16. 10669263
  17. 10669263
  18. 10669263
  19. 10669263
  20. 10669263
  21. 10669263
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1GTW7AFF5H1325174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 259462
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL. FORMER US VEHICLE: ARIZONA

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 HI for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 HI 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RS for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Savana