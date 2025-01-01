$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Savana
Cargo Van
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$11,900
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 221,355 KM
Vehicle Description
| SOLD AS TRADED | Get the job done with confidence in this 2017 GMC Savana 2500, a dependable full-size cargo van built to handle the toughest tasks. Powered by a strong V8 engine, the Savana delivers the horsepower and torque you need for heavy loads, towing, and long workdays. Its spacious and durable cargo area is perfect for tools, equipment, or upfitting to suit your business needs. Inside, the cabin offers a practical layout with easy-to-use controls, supportive seating, and modern conveniences to keep you comfortable on the go. Whether you're running a fleet, expanding your business, or need a reliable workhorse, the 2017 GMC Savana 2500 is a proven performer ready to work as hard as you do.*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
