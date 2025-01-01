Menu
| SOLD AS TRADED | Get the job done with confidence in this 2017 GMC Savana 2500, a dependable full-size cargo van built to handle the toughest tasks. Powered by a strong V8 engine, the Savana delivers the horsepower and torque you need for heavy loads, towing, and long workdays. Its spacious and durable cargo area is perfect for tools, equipment, or upfitting to suit your business needs. Inside, the cabin offers a practical layout with easy-to-use controls, supportive seating, and modern conveniences to keep you comfortable on the go. Whether youre running a fleet, expanding your business, or need a reliable workhorse, the 2017 GMC Savana 2500 is a proven performer ready to work as hard as you do.*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Talk to us today!We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee.

221,355 KM

Details Description Features

Cargo Van

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Used
221,355KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7BFF4H1291668

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 221,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE VORTEC 4.8L V8 SFI (285 hp [212.5 kW] @ 5400 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD) (Includes external engine oil cooler.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

