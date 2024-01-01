$23,986+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$23,986
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 137,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Step up to strength, style, and versatility with the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE. Powered by a robust 5.3L V8 engine, this truck delivers 355 horsepower and impressive towing capacity, making it perfect for work or play. The Sierra SLE offers a refined interior with premium cloth seating, an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. With its bold design, chrome accents, and signature LED lighting, this truck stands out on the road while providing the durability you expect from GMC. Add in advanced safety features like a rearview camera and stability control, and you've got a reliable and capable partner for every journey. The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - where power meets precision.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
705-242-2883