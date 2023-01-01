$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10344621

10344621 Stock #: 258069

258069 VIN: SHHFK7H49HU305397

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHT

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.