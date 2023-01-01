Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10344621
  2. 10344621
  3. 10344621
  4. 10344621
  5. 10344621
  6. 10344621
  7. 10344621
  8. 10344621
  9. 10344621
  10. 10344621
  11. 10344621
  12. 10344621
  13. 10344621
  14. 10344621
  15. 10344621
  16. 10344621
  17. 10344621
  18. 10344621
  19. 10344621
  20. 10344621
  21. 10344621
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10344621
  • Stock #: 258069
  • VIN: SHHFK7H49HU305397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAKE HOLD SYSTEM PROBLEM LIGHT ON. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL PROBLEM LIGHT ON. LANE KEEP ASSIST PROBLEM LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. ABS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2017 Ford Explorer P...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac Escala...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Land Rover Rang...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory